Evacuation Order to Be Partly Lifted for Fukushima Town on Aug. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaki, Fukushima Pref., July 14 (Jiji Press)--The town of Futaba, the Fukushima prefectural government and the Japanese government agreed Thursday to lift an evacuation order for a district in the Fukushima town on Aug. 30, about 11 years and five months after the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.

Futaba, which co-hosts Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, is the only remaining completely-evacuated municipality in the northeastern prefecture.

"The lifting of the evacuation order is a big step towards reconstruction," Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa told a press conference. "We'll do all we can to bring back our hometown as soon as possible."

The district that will exit the evacuation order, a roughly 555-hectare area around Futaba Station of East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Joban Line, makes up about 10 pct of the whole town, and was home to about 4,400 people before the nuclear accident.

The accident forced the town's about 7,100 residents to flee.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]