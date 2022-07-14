Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Top 10 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan topped 10 million on Thursday, about two and a half years after the country logged its first case.

The cumulative figure now stands at 10,015,739, including 97,788 new cases found on the day. The figure suggests that one in 12 people in Japan have been infected with the virus.

Japan appears to be engulfed in its seventh, biggest wave of infections due to the spread of the BA.5 omicron coronavirus variant. On Thursday, daily new cases hit a record high in nine of the country's 47 prefectures, including Shizuoka, Fukuoka and Chiba.

But the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, which rose by 10 from Wednesday to 100 on Thursday, is far lower than the sixth-wave peak above 1,500.

The first COVID-19 case in the country was reported in January 2020, and cumulative cases topped 1 million in August 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]