Japan COVID-19 Advisory Panel Releases Emergency Proposals

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's COVID-19 advisory panel released its emergency proposals on Thursday, calling for measures to prepare for a seventh wave of infections in the country.

The panel said the BA.5 omicron coronavirus variant may spread at elderly facilities and medical institutions and even affect the country's education and social functions.

To curb infections, the panel stressed that it is necessary to speed up vaccinations, maintain medical care functions and thoroughly implement basic infection prevention measures.

The panel called for promoting fourth vaccine shots for elderly people and third shots for young people, as well as conducting regular coronavirus tests on workers at elderly facilities and tests at school events.

On strengthening medical functions, the panel urged a system that allows COVID-19 drugs to be administered at early stages.

