Kishida Reveals Plan to Hold State Funeral for Abe

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that the government will hold a state funeral this autumn for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on the campaign trail ahead of Sunday's House of Councillors election.

Abe will be the second former prime minister to receive a state funeral in Japan's post-World War II history, after Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

"We will hold a funeral in the form of a 'state funeral' for former Prime Minister Abe in autumn," Kishida told a press conference. "We will show that our country will not bow to violence and is determined to defend democracy."

"We want to show the world our hope to open up the future after inheriting a vibrant Japan," he added.

Over the fatal shooting of Abe on Friday, Kishida said he believes there were flaws in the security arrangements for the former prime minister at the time.

