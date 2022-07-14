Otsuji Likely to Become Japan's New Upper House Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering nominating Hidehisa Otsuji, 81, former vice president of the House of Councillors, as new president of the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, informed sources said Thursday.

Otsuji, 81, is expected to be elected new Upper House president during an extraordinary Diet session, which is likely to be convened on Aug. 3, to replace incumbent Upper House President Akiko Santo, the sources said.

He has been elected to the Upper House six times, serving in such posts as health minister and head of the LDP's Upper House lawmakers.

As for the successor to Upper House Vice President Toshio Ogawa, a member of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party Japan, who is slated to retire from politics, possible candidates include former Environment Minister Hiroyuki Nagahama of the CDP.

Masakazu Sekiguchi, the LDP's chairman in the Upper House, who belongs to the faction led by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, is expected to stay in the post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]