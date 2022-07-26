Only 10 Pct of People Want to Return to Fukushima Town

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, July 26 (Jiji Press)--While the Japanese government has decided to lift an evacuation order for part of Futaba, only around 10 pct of residents want to return to the Fukushima Prefecture town they evacuated from following the 2011 nuclear accident.

On Tuesday, the central government formally decided to remove the order on Aug. 30 for about 555 hectares of Futaba, about 10 pct of the town that co-hosts Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, the scene of a triple meltdown in March 2011.

While some residents are waiting in anticipation to return to Futaba, others have decided that they will not go back due to concerns over their living environment.

A survey conducted summer last year by the Reconstruction Agency and others showed that 11.3 pct of respondents said that they want to return to Futaba.

The survey found that 60.5 pct said that they have already decided not to return to the town while 24.8 pct said they have not yet reached a decision.

