Japanese Communist Party Marks 100th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party marked the 100th anniversary of its establishment on Friday, as the party is facing the weakening of its organization and struggling to form a united front with other opposition parties.

"We will overcome any difficulties and promote social change with the joint power of the people," JCP leader Kazuo Shii told a press conference on Thursday.

Eyeing the next general election for the House of Representatives, Shii indicated that his party will continue to pursue a joint opposition front. "The only way to change Japan's politics is (the opposition camp forming) a united front," he stressed.

The JCP was launched on July 15, 1922, as an outlawed political party. While the party was subject to suppression, Kenji Miyamoto, who led the party after World War II, established the party's "peaceful revolution" approach of aiming to achieve social change by winning a majority in the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Tetsuzo Fuwa, who succeeded Miyamoto as leader and is called the party's "theoretical pillar," pushed, along with Shii, for a "realistic and flexible" approach, including revising the party's program.

