Japan Launches G-7 Hiroshima Summit Secretariat

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday launched the secretariat for the Group of Seven Hiroshima summit to be held in the western Japan city May 19-21, 2023.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida put up a signboard at the entrance of the office of the secretariat in the Foreign Ministry.

"We'll show the presence of Japan to the world and lead discussions at a time when the international community is in turbulence," Kishida told reporters.

The secretariat, led by Katsuro Kitagawa, will adjust schedules with other G-7 members, prepare accommodations for relevant officials and set up conference venues. Its staff will increase from the initial 30 to some 200 eventually.

In May this year, Kishida said that Japan will host the 2023 G-7 summit in Hiroshima, one of the two cities atomic bombed by the United States in 1945.

