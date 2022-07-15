Japan Adopts Measures against COVID-19 7th Wave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted measures to fight what appears the country's COVID-19 seventh wave, aiming to curb infections without restricting business or other activities.

The measures include promoting the administration of fourth shots of COVID-19 vaccines to elderly people, boosting free-of-charge coronavirus testing capacity at railway stations and airports and making sure that effective ventilations are made inside buildings.

"We are not considering movement restrictions at this juncture," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of the government's coronavirus task force at which the measures were adopted. "We'll stay on maximum alert and work for the recovery of social and economic activities."

The government's coronavirus response policy endorsed at the meeting said Japan will "conduct a transition to normal carefully while pursuing coexistence with the novel coronavirus."

At a press conference after the meeting, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa called for using free-of-charge coronavirus testing services before and after visiting parents' homes during the summer holiday season.

