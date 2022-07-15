G-20 Finance Chiefs Start 2-Day Meeting in Bali

Newsfrom Japan

Bali, Indonesia, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, including Japan, the United States, China and Russia, kicked off a two-day meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Friday.

Agenda issues in the first-day talks include measures to deal with the food crisis and rapid inflation traced to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other challenges facing the global economy.

The focal point is whether participants can unite in their efforts to avoid an economic downturn. But the discussions are expected to face a rough going.

At the start of the meeting, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, chair of the G-20 session, expressed concern that the Russian aggression in Ukraine is leading to higher risks to food security, saying that the impact on low-income nations would be devastating unless cooperation from the G-20 economies is gained.

Japan is represented by Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

