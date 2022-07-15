Season’s 1st Saury Sold for Record 120,000 Yen per kg

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--This season’s first batch of saury, a taste of autumn in Japan, fetched a record wholesale price of 120,000 yen per kilogram, or 13,200 yen per fish, at Tokyo’s Toyosu market Friday, reflecting extremely poor catches.

The first saury arrived at Toyosu some one month earlier than last year, when the first shipment came to the market late compared with average year. Each saury weighed about 110 grams.

The previous record high at the wholesale market was 100,000 yen per kilogram, or 2,500 yen per fish, set in 2020.

The saury that arrived Friday were among 24 fish, weighing 2.5 kilograms in total, caught on Thursday by a small fishing boat in waters east of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

The saury were shipped to Tokyo by air after being auctioned at a fish market in the city of Kushiro, eastern Hokkaido.

