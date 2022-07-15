Japanese Singer Kotaro Yamamoto Dies at 73

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese singer Kotaro Yamamoto died of intracerebral hemorrhage in the small hours of July 4. He was 73.

Yamamoto's passing was revealed by his relatives on his website Friday.

A Tokyo native, Yamamoto performed as a member of folk group Salty Sugar since he was at Hitotsubashi University.

In 1970, the group won the new artist of the year award of Japan Record Awards for "Hashire Kotaro." In 1974, "Misakimeguri," released by Kotaro Yamamoto & Weekend, became a hit.

Yamamoto also worked as a television and radio presenter. In 1999, he became professor of Hakuoh University to give lectures on environmental and social issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]