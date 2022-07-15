People Mourn Abe a Week after Fatal Shooting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Many people offered prayers and laid flowers for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, a week after the fatal shooting of the former leader of the Asian country sent shockwaves throughout the country and overseas.

People with flowers formed a long line in front of Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western Japan city of Nara, where Abe was shot during a stump speech.

Some of them prayed silently around 11:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m. GMT), the time when the deadly shooting occurred on July 8.

"After a week, I'm still sad," a 35-year-old housewife from Nara, who came to the site to lay flowers for the second time since the incident, said. "I think it's good for all of us to say goodbye (to Abe)," she added, welcoming the government's plan to hold a state funeral for the former prime minister this autumn.

"I'm still confused," a 64-year-old man from the city of Kyoto, also western Japan, said in tears, adding "It's sad, but I want him to rest in peace." He also voiced concerns over the course of the country's politics in the future.

