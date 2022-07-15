Japan Raps N. Korea for Recognizing Pro-Russian Separatists in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi criticized North Korea on Friday for recognizing the pro-Russian "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

At a press conference, Hayashi referred to a U.N. General Assembly resolution adopted in March calling on Russia to immediately retract its recognition of the two regions, controlled by pro-Russian militant groups, as independent.

"North Korea's decision, seemingly made to back Russia's actions, goes against the General Assembly resolution," Hayashi stressed.

