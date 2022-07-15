Tokyo to Halt Tourism Campaign at July-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government decided Friday to temporarily suspend its tourism campaign for the Japanese capital's residents when its trial period ends at the end of this month, due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

The metropolitan government is considering resuming the tourism campaign on Aug. 22 or later. The campaign, launched on June 10 on a trial basis, offers discounts of 5,000 yen per tourist per night through travel agencies and accommodation facilities.

At a meeting of its novel coronavirus response headquarters, the metropolitan government also decided to strengthen its medical care system and accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations.

"With children entering summer school breaks, the season when people become active is coming," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference after the meeting.

"We again ask (Tokyo residents) to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and continue coronavirus measures," she said.

