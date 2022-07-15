Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Rebound above 100,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 103,311 on Friday, standing above 100,000 for the first time since the record high of 104,168 cases was set on Feb. 5.

The highly contagious BA.5 omicron coronavirus variant is spreading in Japan, in what appears to be its seventh wave of infections.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by seven from Thursday to 107, with new COVID-19 fatalities totaling 31 on Friday.

In Tokyo, new infections came to 19,059, with the daily count jumping by 10,282, or 2.17-fold, from a week before.

Two new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, while the number of seriously ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria came to 16, up by one from Thursday.

