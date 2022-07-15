Tokyo Records 19,059 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 19,059 new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital Friday, with the daily count jumping by 10,282, or 2.17-fold, from a week before.

Two new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, while the number of seriously ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria came to 16, up by one from Thursday.

The seven-day average of new infections grew 117.7 pct from a week earlier to 12,791.3.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]