Teeth Fossil Analysis Shows Sauropod Dinosaurs Ate Plants

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Analysis of damage on teeth fossils discovered in northeastern Japan revealed that sauropod dinosaurs likely ate plants, according to a team of Japanese researchers.

The team, comprising members from Waseda University, the University of Tokyo and Kuji Amber Museum, conducted 3D analysis of scratches left on the surface of the teeth belonging to a sauropod and announced the results of the analysis on Friday. The fossils were found in a geological stratum from about 90 million years ago in the city of Kuji in Iwate Prefecture.

It is the first "evidence" based on tooth damage, which reveals how hard the consumed food was, to back the theory that sauropods were large herbivore dinosaurs, according to the team.

Researchers including Tai Kubo from the University of Tokyo investigated the surfaces of eight teeth fossils discovered by Waseda University Professor Ren Hirayama and others in 2012.

The team obtained digital 3D data of the surface of the teeth using a laser microscope for comparison with damage on the teeth of lizards in the modern day.

