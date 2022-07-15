S. Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Japan from Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit Japan from Monday to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Tokyo on Monday, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

It will be the first Japan visit by South Korea's foreign minister since November 2019. Park will stay in Japan until Wednesday.

Park and Hayashi are expected to discuss ways to resolve wartime labor and other pending issues to improve bilateral ties.

Hayashi is slated to reiterate Japan's position on the wartime labor issue, which is that Seoul must take concrete action over the issue.

Park is seen explaining South Korea's efforts, including discussions at a public-private council established to resolve the issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]