Russia Imposes Entry Ban on 384 Japanese Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Russia's foreign ministry said Friday that 384 Japanese lawmakers are now banned from entering Russia.

The entry ban, effective from Thursday, is a retaliation for a similar measure Japan took against Russia in April over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian ministry said that Japan is taking an unfriendly, anti-Russian stance and condemning Russia without ground for its special military operation in Ukraine.

The 384 members of Japan's House of Representatives include former prime ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga.

In May, Russia already banned 63 Japanese citizens, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other lawmakers, from entering the country.

