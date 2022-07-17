40 Pct of SDF Facilities Awaiting Seismic Upgrades

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Over 40 pct of Japanese Self-Defense Forces facilities owned by the Defense Ministry across Japan were built under old seismic standards used before the country's building standards act was revised, a ministry report showed Saturday.

Of the 23,254 SDF buildings, storehouses, air traffic control towers and other facilities, 9,875 were constructed under the old seismic standards and 80 pct of the old-standard facilities are past their estimated service lives, according to the report.

But the ministry has been failing to rebuild the old facilities or conduct seismic strengthening work for them due to budget shortages, sources familiar with the situation said.

The issue is likely to be taken up in discussions on increasing the country's defense spending, which are set to come into full swing toward the end of the year.

Among these old SDF facilities, 589 were built before World War II.

