Fukushima Beach in Former Evacuation Zone Reopens

Naraha, Fukushima Pref., July 16 (Jiji Press)--The Iwasawa swimming beach in the town of Naraha in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, reopened on Saturday for the first time since it was shut down after a major earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident hit the region in March 2011.

The beach became the first bathing resort to reopen in areas once covered by evacuation orders issued after the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The beach is located some 25 kilometers from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Before the disaster, the beach was popular among local surfers, attracting some 30,000 visitors every year.

Due to the tsunami, most of the beach's facilities, such as a watch tower and revetment blocks, were destroyed.

