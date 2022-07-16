Gun Test-Fired Day Before Seen Used to Shoot Ex-PM Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The homemade gun used in the July 8 fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to be the same one test-fired by the suspect against a religious group facility the day before the attack, investigative sources said Saturday.

The number of pellet marks and the size of the pellets found at the scene of Abe's shooting in the western Japan city of Nara were similar to those found on the premises of the religious group facility, the sources said.

Abe was shot dead when he was delivering an election campaign speech in front of a train station in Nara.

The Nara prefectural police department believes that the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, recognized the opportunity to attack Abe in Nara, where he knew about how to get around as he lived there, and chose the gun whose performance had just been confirmed for use in the attack.

Yamagami, who has been sent to public prosecutors on murder charges, has said he test-fired a gun in the small hours of July 7 at a building in Nara that houses a facility linked to the religious group, the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, better known as the Unification Church.

