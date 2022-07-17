Japan's Daily COVID-19 Tally Hits Record 110,675

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to a record 110,675 on Saturday, exceeding 110,000 for the first time.

The previous record high was 104,168, marked on Feb. 5 this year.

The daily count topped 100,000 for the second straight day in what is believed to be the country's seventh wave of infections amid the spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by seven from Friday to 114. New COVID-19 deaths stood at 20.

In Tokyo, new infections came to 18,919 on Saturday, up by 9,203, or about 1.95-fold, from a week before. New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled two.

