Japan Confirms 105,584 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--A total of 105,584 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Japan on Sunday, 1.94-fold higher than a week earlier and marking the third consecutive day with over 100,000 new cases.

Across the country, 129 people were severely ill from the coronavirus disease, up by 15 from the previous day, and 17 new fatalities were reported among patients.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 17,790 new infections, with the daily count rising about 1.9-fold week on week and exceeding 10,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

The Japanese capital logged one new COVID-19 death on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's standards decreased by one from the previous day to 13.

The seven-day moving average of new infections in Tokyo jumped 102.3 pct from a week before to 15,292.9.

