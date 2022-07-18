Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Double in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 624,946 coronavirus infection cases in the past week, up 2.04-fold from the previous week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 10,335,263 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan exceeded 110,000 on Saturday, hitting a new record high in what is believed to be the country's seventh wave of infections amid the spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly infection cases at 107,050, followed by Osaka at 65,77, Kanagawa at 44,956, Aichi at 39,963 and Fukuoka at 36,346.

Japan's cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose by 170 from a week earlier to 31,615.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]