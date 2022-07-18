Hayashi, Park Agree on Early Resolution to Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, agreed Monday to aim for an early resolution to the issue of compensation for people requisitioned to work in Japan during World War II.

The agreement came during their meeting in Tokyo, which lasted about two and a half hours including a dinner session.

Hayashi told Park that wartime labor and other pending issues between Japan and South Korea need to be resolved, calling on Seoul to take concrete actions.

Park said South Korea will make efforts to come up with a desirable solution before seized assets of Japanese companies sued in South Korea over wartime labor are converted into cash.

While Hayashi is believed to have conveyed Japan's position that the wartime labor issue was resolved under the 1965 bilateral agreement on property and claims, Park is seen to have explained South Korea's efforts, including discussions at a public-private council established to resolve the issue.

