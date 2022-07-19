Official Character of 2025 World Expo Nicknamed “Myaku-Myaku”

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, July 19, (Jiji Press)--The official character of the 2025 World Exposition, to be held in the city of Osaka, western Japan, has been given the nickname of “Myaku-Myaku.”

The moniker, announced at events held in Tokyo and Osaka on the night of Monday, 1,000 days ahead of the opening of the exposition, derives from the Japanese word “myakumyaku,” which describes the situation in which something is passed down continuously.

It was picked to show hopes that wisdom, technology, history and culture of Japan will be passed on to future generations uninterruptedly, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

As part of the events in Tokyo, the Tokyo Skytree broadcasting and observation tower in the Japanese capital’s Sumida Ward was lit up in the World Expo’s three theme colors of blue, white and red. At Universal Studios Japan, a movie theme park in Osaka, Japanese pop group Kobukuro staged a live performance featuring the expo’s theme song.

“I hope that the interest in the 2025 Expo will increase further in not only Osaka and the Kansai (western Japan) region but also around the country,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in an event in Tokyo. Osaka is part of Kansai.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]