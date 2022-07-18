Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Total 76,199

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 76,199 on Monday.

The total was up 2.05-fold from a week earlier but stood below 100,000 for the first time in four days.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by 15 from Sunday to 144, while one new COVID-19 fatality was reported.

In Tokyo, 12,696 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed Monday, with the daily count exceeding 10,000 for the seventh straight day and rising 2.03-fold from a week before.

In the Japanese capital, one death from the coronavirus disease was newly confirmed on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's standards increased by two from the previous day to 15.

