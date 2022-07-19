FOCUS: No Progress Seen in Japan-S. Korea Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--No concrete progress was made on a wartime labor issue between Japan and South Korea after the first official meeting of the two countries' foreign ministers Monday since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May as both sides face challenges on the domestic front.

At the beginning of their meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, did an elbow bump but did not make any customary remarks before the media.

"They found it difficult to create a friendly atmosphere at the moment," a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

While former South Korean President Moon Jae-in was in office, bilateral relations dropped to the lowest since the two countries normalized diplomatic ties in 1965.

Following Yoon's inauguration, the two sides have broadly agreed to restore their ties. But it is not easy to reach an agreement on individual bilateral issues.

