Japanese Skater Hanyu to Retire from Competition

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, plans to retire from competition, informed sources said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to hold a news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT).

Hanyu became the first male figure skater in 66 years to win a gold medal at two consecutive Olympics, in 2014 in Sochi and 2018 in Pyeongchang.

He received the Japanese government's People's Honor Award in 2018 at the age of 23, becoming the youngest recipient of the prestigious award.

He finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics in February this year, when he came eighth in the short program and failed in his unprecedented quadruple axel attempt in the free program.

