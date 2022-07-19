Japan PM Kishida Meets with S. Korea Foreign Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with visiting South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Tuesday.

At the meeting, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Park offered condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot on July 8 while making a stump speech in the western Japan city of Nara.

Kishida and Park discussed pending issues between the two countries, including that over Koreans who were requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II, informed sources said.

Park said that he wants to work on improving the bilateral relationship.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Kishida said that Park informed him of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's message of condolences over the passing of Abe, and that he asked Park to convey his gratitude to Yoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]