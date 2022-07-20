S. Korea Asked to Show Solution over Wartime Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday asked South Korea to present a solution acceptable to Tokyo over the thorny bilateral issue of wartime labor.

Kishida made the request at his meeting with visiting South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

During the 20-minute session, Park offered condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot on July 8 while making a stump speech in the western city of Nara.

Kishida and Park discussed pending bilateral issues, including that over Koreans who were requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II.

"We hope to see your continued efforts toward the resolution" of the issue, Kishida told Park, requesting that Seoul present an acceptable solution.

