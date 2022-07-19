Legend Skater Hanyu Announces Retirement from Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, on Tuesday announced his retirement from competition.

"I have decided to continue skating as a professional athlete," Hanyu, 27, who also won world championships twice, told a press conference in Tokyo. "I will no longer continue to be compared with other skaters as a competitor," he added.

Hanyu became the first male figure skater in 66 years to win a gold medal at two consecutive Winter Olympics, in the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

He received the Japanese government's People's Honor Award in July in 2018 at the age of 23, becoming the youngest recipient of the prestigious award.

He finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics in February this year. In the event, he came eighth in the short program and failed in his unprecedented quadruple axel attempt in the free program. Hanyu skipped the world championships in March this year due to a right ankle injury.

