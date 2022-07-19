Japan LDP's Biggest Faction to Remain as Abe Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Executives of the largest faction in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which was led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, agreed Tuesday to keep calling the group the Abe faction.

At a special meeting, the executives agreed to maintain their current posts without appointing a new faction leader succeeding Abe for now and have acting leaders Ryu Shionoya and Hakubun Shimomura manage the faction. The agreement is expected to be approved at a general faction meeting Thursday.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by some 20 executives, including supreme adviser Seishiro Eto, deputy head Eriko Yamatani, top secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko, chairman of the faction in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

"It's important to unite as a faction," Shionoya told the meeting, adding that he will serve as a facilitator.

All participants supported Shionoya's proposal "to inherit the structure created by Mr. Abe," according to informed sources.

