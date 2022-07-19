Ex-Unification Church Exec Explains Ties with Abe Family

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 19 (Jiji Press)--A former executive of the religious group known as the Unification Church said Tuesday that its founder forged ties with the grandfather and the father of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over their anticommunist stance.

Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, and father, former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, grew close to the founder, Moon Sun-myung, from the 1960s through their shared opposition to the spread of communism, said Kwak Chung-hwan, the former No. 2 leader of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Kwak broke away from the group following Moon's death in 2012.

At a press conference in Seoul, Kwak stressed that the relationship between the Abes and Moon did not involve economic interests or religion.

Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in Japan earlier this month by 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who has told investigators that his mother's large donations to the Unification Church, which he believed Abe had links to, led to his own family's collapse.

