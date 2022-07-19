Electronic Draft of Abe Shooter's Letter Found in Computer

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The electronic draft of a letter by the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suggesting that he would murder the former Japanese leader has been found, it was learned Tuesday.

Sources in the police department of Nara Prefecture, western Japan, said the draft was found in a computer seized from the home of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, in the city of Nara, the prefecture's capital.

Yamagami was also found to have told investigators that he posted the letter on July 7, the day before the shooting, in the city of Okayama, also western Japan, where the former prime minister visited the same day to deliver a stump speech for the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

The police are investigating the reason for and the events leading up to the letter being sent.

The letter was sent to a man in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, who runs a blog critical of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, better known as the Unification Church. The police have since obtained the letter.

