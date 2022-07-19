Working Draft Proposes Joint Child Custody in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government team Tuesday presented a working draft of an interim proposal featuring an option that would allow divorced parents to share custody of their children.

The draft, written by the Family Law Subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, proposes that Japan either introduce a joint custody system or maintain the existing system, which gives custody to one parent.

The subcommittee will adopt the interim proposal at its next meeting to be held at the end of August and solicit opinions from the general public.

Under the current law, parents have joint custody of their children while they are married. After divorce, either parent is allowed to have custody.

Japan's solo custody system is viewed as a factor behind such problems as unpaid child support expenses and failures to ensure meetings between noncustodial parents and their children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]