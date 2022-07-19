Japan Confirms 66,745 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 66,745 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday.

The figure fell by around 9,200 from a week earlier possibly because people who took COVID-19 tests decreased as Japan had a three-day weekend through Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms rose by 11 from the previous day to 155, while 28 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 11,018 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, down by 493 from a week before. Still, the daily count stood above 10,000 for the eighth straight day.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 80.6 pct week on week to 16,146, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]