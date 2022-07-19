No Direct Health Effects from Fukushima N-Crisis: U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Gillian Hirth, former chair of a U.N. panel, on Tuesday reiterated the panel's view that radiation exposure from the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture had no direct adverse health effects on local people.

"The accident led to no adverse documented public health effects that were directly attributable to radiation exposure from the accident," Hirth told a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

Noting that the investigation by the U.N. Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation is independent and based on up-to-date data, Hirth said the conclusion is "unlikely to change significantly in the foreseeable future."

Hirth observed that "future cancer rates that could be inferred from radiation exposure (from the Fukushima accident) are unlikely to be discernible."

The nuclear accident, triggered by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami, happened at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the northeastern prefecture.

