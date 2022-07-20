Japan Eyeing State Funeral for Abe in Late Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering holding a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo in late September, informed sources said Tuesday.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to approve the plan as early as Friday, the sources said. Abe was shot dead during a stump speech in the western city of Nara on July 8.

It will be the second state funeral for a former prime minister in the country's post-World War II period, following the one for Shigeru Yoshida held at Nippon Budokan in 1967.

Senior government officials and other dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend the funeral for Abe.

Kishida told a press conference Thursday that a state funeral for Abe would take place this autumn. The government plans to fully cover the cost.

