Japan, Ireland Affirm Cooperation on Russia Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his visiting Irish counterpart, Micheal Martin, on Wednesday affirmed their countries' cooperation in implementing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida and Martin also agreed to work together in providing support to Ukraine.

With China's hegemonic moves in mind, they agreed to advance cooperation for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "an outrageous act that shakes the very foundation of the international order, in not only Europe but also Asia," Kishida said at the meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Martin referred to his recent visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and said that the city's damage from the Russian invasion was terrible. The aggression can never be tolerated, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]