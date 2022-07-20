Tokyo Games Committee Ex-Member Receives Over 40 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A former executive board member of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee had received some 40 million yen in consulting fees from Japanese apparel maker Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214>, a sponsor of the Games, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Under Japanese law, members of the committee are defined as quasi-public servants and banned from receiving money and goods with relation to their duties.

Public prosecutors have questioned Aoki officials over the matter. They suspect the payments were intended to receive benefits from the 78-year-old former executive board member, Haruyuki Takahashi.

A company in which Takahashi, a former executive at Japanese advertising firm Dentsu Inc., serves as chairman concluded a consulting contract with Aoki around 2017, according to the sources.

Takahashi's company had received one million yen every month from Aoki until autumn 2021 when the Games ended, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]