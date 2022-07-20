Sakhalin Body, Sunken Boat Passenger Have Same DNA Type

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo/Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The DNA type of a body found in the southern part of the Russian island of Sakhalin matched that of a passenger of a tour boat that sank off Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, in April, Japanese coast guard officials said Wednesday.

The Japan Coast Guard's first regional headquarters in Otaru, Hokkaido, said that the information was provided by the Russian side via diplomatic channels on Tuesday evening.

The Japanese side will make arrangements to receive the body, believed to belong to a male passenger of the Kazu I tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido on April 23. Japanese authorities will conduct a further DNA test on the body once it is transferred to Japan.

On June 28, the Russian side told the Japanese side that it had found a body of an apparent Japanese person in Sakhalin.

The body was wearing a red life jacket on which the letters "Kazu" were written, and was in possession of a watch, black mobile phone and car key.

