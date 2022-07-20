“Crayon Shin-chan” Connects 3 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese prefectures with links to a family featured in the popular Japanese manga and anime series “Crayon Shin-chan” concluded Wednesday a “family” agreement.

According to the Akita, Kumamoto and Saitama prefectural governments, it was the first case in the world for local governments to establish a family tie.

The pact is designed to strengthen their relations through tourism promotion and regional revitalization.

In the manga and anime series, the family of main character Shinnosuke Nohara, also known as Shin-chan, lives in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Shinnosuke’s father Hiroshi is from Akita, in northeastern Japan, and his mother Misae is from Kumamoto, in the southwest.

The publisher of the manga series had called on the three governments to ink the agreement to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the first broadcast of the anime series this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]