Memorial Speech for Ex-PM Abe at Diet Eyed for Aug. 5

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party proposed on Wednesday that a memorial speech at the Diet, Japan's parliament, for the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe be delivered on Aug. 5.

LDP Diet affairs head Tsuyoshi Takagi made the proposal in a meeting with Sumio Mabuchi, his counterpart in the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Specifically, the LDP wants such a speech to be delivered at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet. Mabuchi said he will discuss the proposal back at his party.

Takagi also informed the CDP of a plan to hold an extraordinary Diet session following the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, for three days from Aug. 3.

Mabuchi said that the session should be held until the end of August to discuss soaring prices, responses to the novel coronavirus resurgence and a planned state funeral for Abe, who was fatally shot during a stump speech for the Upper House election in the western Japan city of Nara on July 8.

