Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High above 150,000

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan topped 150,000 on Wednesday, hitting a record high.

The previous record high was some 110,600 cases logged on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Osaka Prefecture confirmed 21,976 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, the first daily figure above 20,000 for the western Japan prefecture. The previous record high in Osaka was 15,291, marked on Feb. 11 this year.

New infections in Tokyo came to 20,401, up by 3,523 from a week before and standing above 20,000 for the first time since Feb. 5 this year.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infections rose 63.9 pct from a week earlier to 16,649.3. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Tuesday to 18. New COVID-19 fatalities in Tokyo totaled four.

