Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record above 150,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 152,536 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, sending its daily tally to a record high.

The previous record was some 110,600 cases logged Saturday.

The coronavirus seventh wave is accelerating, driven by the spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant. New cases hit record highs in 30 of the country's 47 prefectures Wednesday.

Experts are calling on people to make sure to take basic infection prevention measures, such as wearing face masks and washing hands.

The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by 21 from Tuesday to 176 across the country, while 53 new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]