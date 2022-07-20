China Arrests Japanese Man Detained in Shanghai

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 50s who was held by Chinese authorities in Shanghai in December last year was arrested last month, the Japanese Consulate-General in the Chinese city said Wednesday.

The charges are unknown but he is apparently suspected of being involved in espionage, according to diplomatic sources.

The arrest, which marks the start of official judicial proceedings for the man in China, is expected to cast a pall on the Japan-China relationship ahead of the 50th anniversary in September of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Chinese authorities have detained at least 16 Japanese nationals since 2015 for spying and other alleged offenses.

In opportunities at various levels, the Japanese government has been urging the Chinese side to work for the early release of Japanese nationals and "will keep working on it," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]