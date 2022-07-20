Ex-Japan Education Min. Exec Found Guilty of Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday found a former senior Japanese education ministry official and three others guilty in a bribery case.

The court sentenced Futoshi Sano, former director-general of the ministry's Science and Technology Policy Bureau, to two years and six months in prison, suspended for five years, for allegedly receiving bribes related to a ministry support program to subsidize select private universities.

Sano, who turns 63 on Thursday, accepted a request to give favorable treatment to Tokyo Medical University in return for an effective guarantee from the university to let his second son pass its entrance exam in February 2018, according to the ruling.

The former official "made light of the fairness of entrance exams," Presiding Judge Goichi Nishino said.

Sano plans to appeal the ruling, according to his lawyer.

